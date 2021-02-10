NYU study: SEPTA subway stations are less polluted than NYC stations

Although iron is largely nontoxic, some forms of organic carbon have been linked to increased risk of asthma, lung cancer, and heart disease, the study authors wrote.

Terry Gordon, a professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine at NYU Grossman and a senior study author, said trying to eliminate the pollution completely is farfetched. Still, there is action agencies can take.

“Once you find out what the sources are, see if there’s something you can do,” he said. The professor suggested using maintenance trains powered by batteries instead of diesel, improving ventilation systems, or using different materials on their materials.

“You’re not going to get rid of the rails or the wheels or the electrification system, et cetera, but there are things they can do,” said Gordon.

Gordon said that further research is needed to assess potentially higher risks for transit workers who spend far longer periods of time in the stations than riders.

The study, published in the journal “Environmental Health Perspectives,” comes at a time when SEPTA is working to bring riders back to their systems after the COVID-19 pandemic led many riders to avoid the crowds of buses and trains. Gordon said the timing is coincidental and not intentional.

The authority announced in December a partnership with Drexel University aimed at improving efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation and kicked off a campaign last month that encourages riders to wear masks. They also delayed fare increases until at least July.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said agency officials will review the research. “We’ll certainly take a close look at this study … to see if there’s things that we can learn,” he said.

Busch highlighted the authority’s ventilation improvement efforts and said SEPTA is always seeking technologies that will “improve the health and safety of our riders and employees.”