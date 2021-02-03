SEPTA urges riders to ‘mask up’ as CDC mandate takes effect

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

As a new federal mask mandate goes into effect this week, SEPTA will maintain its relaxed mask enforcement, where riders are requested to wear masks but won’t face removal or arrest.

The soft approach sets the authority apart from other transit agencies in the region.

Riders on New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey can face $50 fines for flouting their mask policies. On Amtrak, such passengers are subject to federal penalties, can be denied boarding or be removed, and potentially banned from future travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate that went into effect Tuesday authorizes transit operators to turn away unmasked riders and remove those who refuse to comply.

People at transportation hubs and boarding locations like bus stops fall under the federal mandate as well, the order stipulates.

But SEPTA riders who don’t mask up can expect a talking to, said spokesperson Andrew Busch.

“If you don’t have a mask on you can expect to hear about it,” Busch said.