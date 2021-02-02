Growing surge of Philly homeowners risk foreclosure as pandemic continues

Jobin knows how to maneuver, it’s all she’s ever done.

At 21, she found herself without stable housing, raising two children in a shelter. There, she started saving her earnings and raised enough money to buy a home.

“I think that was my first step at being responsible, providing shelter for my children,” said the mother, whose first name we are not publishing because of her desire to protect her family’s privacy.

Now, five years later, Jobin is struggling to keep that roof over head. She doesn’t want to take her two children, now 11 and 7, out of the house they’ve grown up in.

Before the pandemic began, she was a home health aid. The hours were always unpredictable but she was able to average 40 hours a week — enough to keep her mortgage paid and food on the table. When March hit, her hours began to dwindle to 16 and then none at all.

Jobin is one of a growing number of homeowners in the region unable to pay their home loans nearly a year into a pandemic that has cost hundreds of thousands of jobs across the region.

The latest available census data shows about 13% of homeowners behind on their mortgage in the Philadelphia metropolitan statistical area which includes Reading, Camden, and Wilmington, Delaware. The share of troubled loans signals a growing crisis, said Ira Goldstein, the president of Policy Solutions at the Reinvestment Fund.

“We’re getting close to what it was during the worst recession since the Great Depression,” he said.