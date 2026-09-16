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Ted Lauzen is moving forward as the 2026 Democratic nominee for Delaware state treasurer after defeating Mike Miller and Michael Alexander Smith in the state’s Sept. 15 primary election.

The candidate elected to the seat will replace incumbent Treasurer Colleen C. Davis, who served two terms and did not seek reelection.

He will face off against Republican Michael Ramone, a former state representative who ran unopposed, in the November general election.

The New York Times called the race at 8:59 p.m., declaring Lauzen the primary winner. As of 9:10 p.m., he holds 47% of the vote. About 43% of ballots have been counted.

The state treasurer manages Delaware’s assets, overseeing the state’s nearly $8 billion in investments, banking services and debt obligations. The treasurer’s office also offers savings and financial literacy programs for Delawareans. The state treasurer serves a four-year term.