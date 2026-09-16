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Two-term incumbent Kathy Jennings defeated two challengers Tuesday in the Democratic primary for Delaware attorney general. Jennings will face Republican David Graham in the Nov. 3 general election.

The Associated Press declared Jennings the primary winner, calling the race at 8:16 p.m. She currently has about 77% of the vote, with about 30% of the ballots counted.

Delaware’s attorney general is the state government’s chief law enforcement official. The office prosecutes all felonies and almost all misdemeanors. The office also provides legal counsel to every state agency and enforces consumer and public trust laws statewide.

In her bid for a third four-year term, Jennings defeated Dwayne Bensing, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Delaware chapter, and Patty Rickman, a “spiritual oasis” store owner who is not a lawyer.

Jennings defeated the two first-time candidates with the endorsement of the state Democratic Party and Gov. Matt Meyer.

She’ll be a heavy favorite to defeat Graham in a state where Democrats hold all nine statewide elected offices. Graham, who also isn’t a lawyer, is a state finance official who entered the race in late August.