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Possible last-minute restrictions on the nationwide delivery of mail ballots could disproportionately impact Delaware Democratic voters in November’s midterm elections.

Members of the state’s Congressional delegation say if a U.S. Postal Service rule goes into effect, it could mean some votes might not be counted.

The finalized U.S. Postal Service rule mandates that states adopt a nationwide uniform envelope for mail ballots and provide USPS with a list of eligible voters. It directly applies to federal general elections where a candidate is campaigning for national office. While it does not apply to elections involving only state or local offices, state and local officials could be indirectly impacted by having to devote resources to comply with the new requirements.

President Donald Trump directed the postal service to develop the rule in a March executive order.

Races on the ballot for Delaware’s general election include the seats currently occupied by Democrats U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride.

Because the House and Senate are so narrowly divided, every race matters. McBride is one of 212 Democrats in the U.S. House, compared to 218 Republicans and one independent. There are four vacant seats.

On the Senate side, Coons is one of 45 Democrats versus 53 Republicans. The Senate has two independents, who caucus with the Democrats.

Most recent polls point to Democrats regaining the majority in both the U.S. House and Senate.

In statements to WHYY News condemning the Trump administration’s moves to limit who can vote by mail, both McBride and Coons highlighted the president’s own history of using mail ballots.

“This is the latest egregious step — and, frankly, a desperate one — in this administration’s all-out assault on free and fair elections,” McBride said in an emailed statement. “Voting by mail is a safe, secure, and trusted way for thousands of Delawareans to exercise their fundamental right to vote — one that the president himself has used multiple times.”

While Trump has claimed that there is widespread voting by mail by non-citizens, Coons said that’s not true.

Data shows that voting by noncitizens is extremely rare, and a 1996 law makes it a felony, with the possibility of deportation.

“This is a solution in search of a problem that may well cause chaos for those who rely on vote by mail,” Coons said.