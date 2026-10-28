Nearly 2 million Pennsylvania voters voted by mail in the 2024 general election — an option available to all Pennsylvania voters since 2020.

Voters in each of the commonwealth’s 67 counties can track their mail or absentee ballot status via an online search tool from Pennsylvania’s Department of State.

If a voter submits a flawed mail ballot, counties must notify voters that it will be rejected, per a 2025 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling.

Most of the state’s 67 counties allow voters to correct errors on submitted mail ballots through a “notice-and-cure” process.

Other counties notify voters that their mail ballot is rejected and provide instructions on voting by provisional ballot on Election Day.

Voters who vote by mail and are notified of errors that would prevent their ballot from being counted can cast a provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day. The state Supreme Court ruled that provisional ballots from those voters must be counted.

Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, as well as Philadelphia, all follow a notice-and-cure process. The counties’ boards of elections notify voters whose mail ballots were filed with errors and allow them to “cure,” or fix, the ballot.

Below is a breakdown of the process for “curing” defective mail ballots in Philadelphia and its four collar counties. If your county is outside of the region, you can reach out to your county election office for more information.