Elections 2026

Pa. election 2026: Made a mistake on your mail ballot? Here’s how to fix it

A majority of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties allow voters to correct errors on submitted mail ballots.

Envelopes for mail-in ballots at the Wake County Board of Elections

Envelopes for mail ballots at a County Board of Elections office are seen on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Ramey)

Pa. election 2026: What to know

Nearly 2 million Pennsylvania voters voted by mail in the 2024 general election — an option available to all Pennsylvania voters since 2020.

Voters in each of the commonwealth’s 67 counties can track their mail or absentee ballot status via an online search tool from Pennsylvania’s Department of State.

If a voter submits a flawed mail ballot, counties must notify voters that it will be rejected, per a 2025 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling.

Most of the state’s 67 counties allow voters to correct errors on submitted mail ballots through a “notice-and-cure” process.

Other counties notify voters that their mail ballot is rejected and provide instructions on voting by provisional ballot on Election Day.

Voters who vote by mail and are notified of errors that would prevent their ballot from being counted can cast a provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day. The state Supreme Court ruled that provisional ballots from those voters must be counted.

Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, as well as Philadelphia, all follow a notice-and-cure process. The counties’ boards of elections notify voters whose mail ballots were filed with errors and allow them to “cure,” or fix, the ballot.

Below is a breakdown of the process for “curing” defective mail ballots in Philadelphia and its four collar counties. If your county is outside of the region, you can reach out to your county election office for more information.

Who can I contact if I have more questions about fixing mail ballot errors in Pennsylvania?

Contact your county election board for more information and for any election-related questions. Below is a list of relevant contact information for the Philly area.

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About Emily Neil

Emily Neil is a WHYY News reporter covering Bucks and Montgomery counties.

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