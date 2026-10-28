Pa. announces funding for 515 new electric vehicle chargers
The new stations will increase the number of public chargers in Philadelphia by more than 50%.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
When West Philadelphia resident Tung Vu bought an electric Hyundai three years ago, he relied on a public charger located in the parking lot of a South Philadelphia strip mall. But over time, more people started using the charger, and he found himself waiting in line to plug in — even at 6 a.m.
“Eventually, I had to get a charger in my driveway,” Vu said.
A new round of electric vehicle charging station funding announced by the state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday promises to make experiences like Vu’s less common.
The state Department of Transportation awarded grants totalling $37 million to 71 companies and local governments in Philadelphia as well as Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware and Chester counties. The grant recipients will install around 515 new charging ports in shopping centers, at apartment buildings and along streets.
The planned stations will expand the number of public charging ports in these counties by about 27%, from the current total of close to 1,900, according to PennDOT. In Philadelphia alone, the increase will be 53%.
The funding comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Pennsylvania had already distributed $58.4 million of this funding for 88 projects across the state that are in various stages of planning, construction and operation. PennDOT officials say, with 54 of these charging stations up and running, more chargers have been built using this federal funding in Pennsylvania than in any other state.
Prior rounds of this funding focused on building a network along highways, with electric vehicle chargers every 50 miles, PennDOT officials said. The latest grants are dedicated to locating chargers in communities.
“That means chargers near your home, your grocery store, your doctor’s office, your places of worship,” said Mike Carroll, Pennsylvania’s secretary of transportation. “It means that there will be charging where travelers use it in their everyday lives, not just for long distance trips.”
Currently, most chargers in Philadelphia are clustered around Center City.
Planned locations for the new chargers include nearly a dozen Philadelphia Parking Authority lots, the Penn Museum in West Philadelphia, the Benton Court Apartments in Northeast Philadelphia, the Grays Ferry Shopping Center in South Philadelphia, a Wawa in far Northeast Philadelphia, Webb Plaza in North Philadelphia and along streets throughout South, North and West Philadelphia.
Chris Puchalsky, director of policy and strategic initiatives at Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, said ZIP codes should not determine a person’s access to electric vehicle chargers.
“Gas prices are through the roof, and people need options,” Puchalsky said. “We have the responsibility to make sure that the infrastructure keeps pace so that they actually have an option to buy an electric vehicle.”
Carroll said the new charging stations should start construction in 2027 or 2028.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.