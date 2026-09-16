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Republican Joseph Arminio will move forward as the party’s 2026 nominee for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat after defeating Earl Cooper and John Whalen III in Tuesday’s primary election.

Arminio will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride in the Nov. 3 general election. McBride, who was first elected to Congress in 2024, is seeking a second term and was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The Associated Press called the race for Arminio at 8:55 p.m. As of 9 p.m., Arminio had received 46% of the vote, followed by Whalen with 33% and Cooper with 22%. About 33% of ballots had been counted.

Delaware’s congressional district is an at-large district, meaning the winner represents the entire state. The seat has been held by Democrats since 2010.