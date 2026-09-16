Joseph Arminio wins GOP primary, will face Rep. Sarah McBride for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat in November
Arminio, a Wilmington native, campaigned heavily on economic issues, citing inflation and the cost of living as major issues facing Delawareans.
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Republican Joseph Arminio will move forward as the party’s 2026 nominee for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat after defeating Earl Cooper and John Whalen III in Tuesday’s primary election.
Arminio will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride in the Nov. 3 general election. McBride, who was first elected to Congress in 2024, is seeking a second term and was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The Associated Press called the race for Arminio at 8:55 p.m. As of 9 p.m., Arminio had received 46% of the vote, followed by Whalen with 33% and Cooper with 22%. About 33% of ballots had been counted.
Delaware’s congressional district is an at-large district, meaning the winner represents the entire state. The seat has been held by Democrats since 2010.
Arminio will face McBride in November
Arminio is a Wilmington native, political scientist, author and educator. He holds a doctorate in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has taught at American University and Lincoln University.
His campaign centered heavily on economic issues. Arminio has proposed what he calls the “American Prosperity Plan,” which focuses on reducing private and public debt and stimulating economic growth.
He has described inflation and the cost of groceries, gasoline and housing as major challenges facing Delaware families. He has argued that high levels of private debt have made it more difficult for younger Americans to afford homes and meet other household expenses.
Beyond the economy, Arminio campaigned on reducing the U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts and increasing immigration enforcement.
He has also called for changes to the federal government’s approach to immigration, arguing that existing laws should be enforced and that the government needs additional resources for enforcement.
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