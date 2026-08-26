Former state senator and physician Mike Katz and military veteran John Shulli are vying to be the GOP nominee in Delaware’s 2026 primary for U.S. Senate. The seat is currently held by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who is also competing in a primary race.

Coons, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, is seeking his fourth term in Congress.

He faces three Democratic challengers — artificial intelligence systems builder Jeff Appelhans, small business owner Mary Louve and business executive Eric No-Trump Hansen, who legally changed his name to show his opposition to President Donald Trump.

The winner of the Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate primaries will battle in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

What’s at stake in Delaware’s U.S. Senate race?

The last time Delaware had a Republican U.S. senator was the late U.S. Sen. William Roth, who served from 1971 to 2001.

Electing a Republican to the seat would upend 25 years of Democratic control, which would be an extraordinary turn for a state that former Vice President Kamala Harris won by about 15 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.