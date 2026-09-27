5 wins for WHYY in 2026 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards

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WHYY was honored with five Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards at a ceremony in Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

“For years, with the support of our audiences, WHYY has grown not only the breadth of our programming, but its impact,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY president and CEO. “Together, we’ve built a foundation for trusted journalism, creative expression and lifelong learning. Recognition from the Mid-Atlantic Emmys reflects the excellence of our talented teams and is especially meaningful coming from our media peers. Congratulations to all of WHYY’s winners and nominees.”

In the category of “Entertainment — Long Form Content,” WHYY won for “Pepperoni Sam/The Toast,” which is an episode of the children’s program “Albie’s Elevator.” The episode focuses on the importance of keeping shared spaces clean and understanding that everybody brings something special and unique to the table.

In the category of “Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short Form Content,” WHYY won for “Black Intellectual History.” The program examines how Black thinkers used the Declaration of Independence to push America closer to its ideals.

“Heroes of Red Bank” won the award for the “Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Long Form Content” category. The program uncovers the Revolutionary War’s pivotal 1777 Battle of Red Bank — a story of impossible odds and unsung heroes.

WHYY took home the award in the “Historical/Cultural – News” category for “MOVE Bombing at 40: Pilot Warning.” In the exclusive report, WHYY News uncovered new details from the helicopter pilot who flew above the MOVE compound in 1985.

And in the category of “Human Interest – Short Form Content,” WHYY won for a segment from “You Oughta Know” about WeCanRow Philadelphia. It was included in the “Health, Mind, Body, & Soul” episode.

Terri Murray, WHYY vice president of programming and chief content officer, said, “It’s wonderful to see our teams’ work recognized. We have so many talented people across WHYY, and these awards reflect the great work they do every day.”

WHYY staff in the programming, news and education departments contributed to this year’s award-winning work.

“WHYY’s Mid-Atlantic Emmy award wins are a testament to the collective excellence of WHYY media and journalism,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue. “Each reporter, editor, producer and camera operator brings fresh perspectives and unique storytelling skills to meet the news and information needs of our local audiences.”

WHYY competes for regional Emmy Awards with television stations and other programmers based in most of Pennsylvania, Central New Jersey and South Jersey, Northern Delaware and the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia markets.