    Pepperoni Sam/ The Toast

    Keeping shared spaces clean; Everyone brings something special to the table.

    Air Date: July 4, 2025

    Albie is obsessed with Pepperoni Sam crackers, but is not a fan of cleaning up the mess of wrappers until she and Rosie visit a community art project that inspires her to clean up shared spaces; The neighbors bring their favorite kind of toast to an elevator celebration of compliments and warm bread, and a crochet artist helps Albie understand that everyone brings something special to the table.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate