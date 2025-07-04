Pepperoni Sam/ The Toast
Keeping shared spaces clean; Everyone brings something special to the table.
Albie is obsessed with Pepperoni Sam crackers, but is not a fan of cleaning up the mess of wrappers until she and Rosie visit a community art project that inspires her to clean up shared spaces; The neighbors bring their favorite kind of toast to an elevator celebration of compliments and warm bread, and a crochet artist helps Albie understand that everyone brings something special to the table.
