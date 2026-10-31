Voters in Bridgeton, N.J., will decide whether to keep the city-funded library open
Supporters of the Free Public Library are working to defeat a surprise referendum question approved over the summer.Listen 0:59
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In addition to a U.S. senator and a congressman, voters in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, will decide who will serve as the city’s next mayor, select who will sit on City Council and whether or not to keep the city-funded Free Public Library open.
The ordinance putting the question on Tuesday’s ballot was introduced in June to the surprise of Alan Maier, a library trustee and treasurer for the Friends of the Bridgeton Public Library, who was at that City Council meeting on a different matter.
“I was there to make a presentation to ask the city for help in finishing the job that [Center for Historic American Building Arts] had started on restoring a building,” he said. “The next thing I know, I’m wrapped up in the library situation, surprised.”
Despite several residents speaking in favor of the city’s library, the council unanimously placed the question of whether to keep the library open to city voters.
Question 3 on the ballot asks “Shall the free public library … in the City of Bridgeton be dissolved, effective January 1, 2027?”
Sally Durham, a member of the library friend’s group and a longtime resident of Bridgeton, is concerned that because of the wording of the question could confuse people.
“If people don’t read it, they’ll just say, ‘Okay, I’m going to keep it open. Yes.’ Instead of seeing that actually [if] you want to keep it open, you have to vote ‘no,’” she said. “I think that’s one thing we need to alert people is to read it carefully,”
Since the referendum was approved by City Council, library supporters are doing everything to tell people to vote “no” on the referendum, from targeted direct mail postcards to billboards, signs and door hangers, to talking to people directly.
“I’m the biggest advocate of a one-to-one,” Maier said. “If you want to talk to people about what’s going on politically, bring it up at the Thanksgiving table.”
The library, which is located in the heart of the city, has a “Save the library!” banner over the entrance, and a lawn sign to the side written in English and Spanish that asks people to vote “no” on the referendum.
Council President Edward Bethea defended the referendum in a statement to WHYY News, stating that residents should have a direct voice “in a decision of this significance.” He added his support for the ballot question grew out of concerns about the city’s financial challenges.
“I recognize the educational, informational and community value that libraries provide,” Bethea said. “My primary concern is the cumulative burden on Bridgeton taxpayers. We must maintain police and fire protection, sanitation, roads, infrastructure, and other essential services while remaining mindful of residents’ ability to pay.”
The library takes up less than 1% of the city’s 2025 calendar year budget, or about $257,024, which translates to each taxpayer contributing less than $38 a year to keep the doors open. Bridgeton is often described as one of the poorest cities in New Jersey, within one of the poorest counties in the state.
Bethea added that “even an expenditure that represents a relatively small percentage of the tax levy deserves careful consideration within that broader picture.”
The interpretive statement notes the Cumberland County Library is just more than a mile from the city’s library. But Durham said “they leave out a little bit of information on that.”
Also located on East Commerce Street, which becomes state Route 49, the county library is near the Bridgeton city line. It is a five-minute drive from the city’s library. But, according to Google Maps, it’s a nearly 40-minute walk. Anyone who makes a trek to the county library by foot would be forced to walk along the side of the road after North Burlington Street, due to a lack of sidewalks.
“These are children going to the library,” Durham said. “They’re not in a car. They might not even have access to a car for transportation. And it’s not a neighborhood library.”
Bethea recognized that residents value the location of the city’s library, along with the staff, programs and accessibility. He added that the proximity of another library “does not, by itself, resolve every concern about transportation or access to services.”
“Ultimately, my position is that residents should weigh the benefits of maintaining the municipal library against the financial obligations involved,” he said.
Supporters of the library feel good about their chances in keeping the doors open. Maier is already focusing on life after the referendum, based on a majority of voters answering “no.” He is encouraging residents to show their support further by coming to the library.
“It requires an amped up effort at this point,” he said. “We’ve gotten through the battle. Now we have to really, after the war, rebuild.”
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