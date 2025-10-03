    You Oughta Know

    Health, Mind, Body, & Soul 

    Meet weightlifting ladies, breast cancer survivors who row, the Trackchair and more!

    Air Date: October 3, 2025

    We explore health and wellness this week! Meet the weightlifting ladies of Sally’s Iron Mustangs and breast cancer survivors of We Can Row who will compete in the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The Pulse‘s Maiken Scott shares the benefits of pumping iron. We’ll also learn about the Trackchair for outdoor use and the therapeutic healing of art at Blooming Peace studio.

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

