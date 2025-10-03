Health, Mind, Body, & Soul
Meet weightlifting ladies, breast cancer survivors who row, the Trackchair and more!
We explore health and wellness this week! Meet the weightlifting ladies of Sally’s Iron Mustangs and breast cancer survivors of We Can Row who will compete in the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The Pulse‘s Maiken Scott shares the benefits of pumping iron. We’ll also learn about the Trackchair for outdoor use and the therapeutic healing of art at Blooming Peace studio.
