WHYY held its annual Open House and Sustainer Summit Thursday evening, providing an inside look at the media productions and educational programming that the Greater Philadelphia public media stations feature.

At WHYY headquarters in Center City, several tables were available for attendees to learn about all of the services that WHYY provides. From exploring the focus of health and science with Maiken Scott and The Pulse team to participating in games about information on the environment with The Climate Desk and Quizzo with Billy Penn.

Sheldon Bass shared that his family has supported the station for over 30 years. “It’s a reliable source of the news and information, and we rely on it.”

In May 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Rescissions Act of 2025, which cut the $1.1 billion in federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. WHYY is supported by new and sustaining members of the station. The open house presented an opportunity to welcome the community inside the station to see how their dollars are put to work.

Using a map of the event space to navigate, attendees viewed the production studios for “You Oughta Know”. They also saw behind the scenes where “Studio 2,” “The Pulse” and “The Connection” are recorded.