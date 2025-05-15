From Dolly Parton to MrBeast, James Patterson is always learning

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Author James Patterson, one of the best-selling authors of all time, came to WHYY in Philadelphia on Wednesday night to receive the annual Lifelong Learning Award.

The event, which attracted more than 200 WHYY members and donors, featured an onstage interview with “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross. The interview will be broadcast in a future episode of “Fresh Air.”

Patterson came bearing jokes.

“Hi, I’m Stephen King,” Patterson said upon taking the stage with Gross. He and King have a well-known literary rivalry.

“I came to honor James,” Patterson said, as King. “I love the guy.”