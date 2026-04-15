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Malala Yousafzai was in Philadelphia on Tuesday night to accept WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award. More than 300 people came to see her be interviewed live onstage by Terry Gross, co-host of WHYY’s “Fresh Air.”

Many conversations about Yousafzai return to the 2012 attack when a member of the Taliban shot her in the head on a school bus. She was 15 years old. That moment came up again during her conversation with Gross.

Yousafzai told Gross that she does not remember it.

“I don’t remember anything. I have different flashbacks, but I am never sure what I really saw,” Yousafzai said. “I asked my friend, ‘Did I scream? Did I say anything?’ And she said, ‘You just held my hand really tight. You were silent, you were looking at that person, but you were not saying anything. You just held my hand really tight that I could feel the pain for days.’”