Coach Dawn Staley accepts WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award

But she was nearly kicked out of the University of Virginia. She had trouble adjusting to the academic demands of the university, as well as its social life.

“The housing project that I grew up in was probably 99.9% Black. Then I go to UVA and it’s the first time I’m outnumbered as far as Black versus white, or any other race,” said Staley. “I was a very shy young person. I didn’t talk a whole lot. I wasn’t open to making new friends. I’m from North Philly. We just kind of stay in our lanes. We don’t go outside of our comfort zone.”

In the interview with Gross, Staley recalled being called into the dean’s office to talk about her future at UVA, and not being able to make eye contact with him.

“I didn’t know how to handle that situation because I’ve never been in that situation before,” she said. “I’ve always been one that expresses myself through playing basketball.”

Ultimately, Staley would graduate with a degree in Rhetoric and Communications Studies. After college she moved abroad to play basketball in foreign countries, then returned when the WNBA was founded.

As a coach at the University of South Carolina, Staley does not forget her own college experience. She said she provides her athletes with assistance in all areas of their life, including academic, psychological, and therapeutic.

“We hold their hands. We make sure we are the biggest voices in their heads,” she said. “We have processes that will help us get through the most complicated year of their life: being a freshman.”

Staley embraces failure, and encourages her athletes to do the same, as that is when growth is taking place.

She recently rediscovered that truth, when she was diagnosed with pericarditis, a swelling of the membrane surrounding her heart. For three years she endured near-constant pain and debilitating medications.

It was during that time, in 2017, that her Gamecocks won their first-ever NCAA national championship.

But she never told her team that she was suffering.

“My face started getting distorted and twisted from the steroids,” said Staley. “After the season, I had to deal with it. I needed to tell people.”

Once she started talking about her condition, Staley realized her experience could help other people.

“It was pretty cool knowing that I was able to help someone through it, just make them feel a little bit better about how to manage with it, how to live with it,” she said. “I’m a self-described dream merchant. To be a dream merchant for the people that I serve, I have to be the example.”