After 47 years, ‘Fresh Air’ executive producer, Danny Miller, retires

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 1978, Danny Miller was 24 years old and asked to be an intern on “Fresh Air,” a relatively new show on WHYY in Philadelphia, then called WUHY.

At the time, he knew little about radio and even less about NPR. But he loved jazz. His introduction to the station was through its overnight jazz show hosted by DJ Bob Perkins, which led him to Terry Gross who also played jazz on “Fresh Air” in the afternoon.

Both Gross and Miller have called themselves “lucky” that the unlikely beginning of their professional relationship proved to be so successful for 47 years.

“Working with Danny since 1978 has been one of the greatest gifts imaginable. There would be no ‘Fresh Air’ without him,” Gross said in a statement. “On a daily basis, he’s created an environment that allows creativity to flourish and is flexible enough so that we can be parents, or have aging parents, spouses or life partners.”

“It’s hard to know where to take credit for something when you’re working with somebody as brilliant as Terry,” Miller said. “But one thing I will give myself credit for is knowing, as a student intern, she was really going to go someplace. I could tell there was something really extraordinary about her.”

After nearly a half-century in his only career job, Miller, 71, has decided to retire, officially at the end of 2025 but he will likely linger for a month or so as his successor, “Fresh Air” producer and occasional guest host Sam Briger, transitions into the position.

“Danny has such great editorial authority, but he wears it so lightly,” Briger said. “I can only hope to try to emulate some of that.”

A career evolution

In 1978, Miller was a student at Temple University, studying film and music therapy, while holding down five part-time jobs to make ends meet, including taking tickets at the old TLA movie theater on South Street and playing in a salsa band.

Following his internship at WHYY, Miller was hired in 1979 as “Fresh Air’s” first associate producer and later became its co-executive producer along with Gross. Together, they shepherded “Fresh Air” from a local talk show into a daily national show that has become a definitive element of National Public Radio.

Miller credits the WHYY station manager at the time, Bill Siemering, for pushing the show into the national spotlight in the 1970s.

“He found the money from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to do it,” Miller said of Siemering. “Despite a distinct lack of enthusiasm on the part of the station management which was in place at the time, which never really cared all that much for the radio part of the operation.”

With Gross and the “Fresh Air” staff, Miller guided the show through its many stages of evolution, from a local show to a weekly national show, then a daily national show; from analog to digital; from a show primarily about music and books to a mixture of politics, science and cultural topics.