Terry Gross to share ‘Fresh Air’ microphone with co-host, Tonya Mosley

For the first time in almost 50 years, WHYY’s Terry Gross will share her program “Fresh Air” with a co-host.

Tonya Mosley, who recently was a host of the NPR show “Here and Now,” will share interviewing duties with Gross. She will become a full-time employee of WHYY on May 1, remaining primarily located in Los Angeles.

Gross will continue to be executive producer of the show, while sharing interview duties with Mosley, who has been heard on the show as a guest interviewer several times in the last two years.

“Tonya’s wide range of knowledge and experience, her warm inviting presence, and her ability to make a deep connection with guests, make her a perfect fit for our show,” said Gross.