Immigrants helped by The Welcoming Center are returning the favor

O’Callaghan retired 11 years ago, replaced by Peter Gonzales who expanded The Welcoming Center with initiatives that help immigrants develop into civic leaders. Over the last 20 years the center has not only shown immigrants what the city could offer, but shown the city of Philadelphia what immigrants could offer.

“It’s not just about helping immigrants navigate their way towards economic opportunities,” Gonzales said. “It’s also helping employers and the broader community — the receiving community — recognize the importance of welcoming immigrants and learn some of the skills they need to do a better job.”

Gonzales was an immigration attorney when The Welcoming Center started in 2003. He saw that the immigration system and public officials, generally, were suspicious of immigrants.

“There’s an orientation to mistrust, or not value immigrants in the immigration system itself,” he said. “But in the nonprofit sector — the world that we work in — it’s all about recognizing that immigrants are contributing in meaningful ways.”

Whereas Philadelphia used to lag behind other large American cities in attracting immigrants, the city is catching up. The population of people identifying as Hispanic or Asian has doubled in 20 years, according to a recent Pew report. Immigrants are about 15% of Philadelphia’s population, that’s slightly above the national average of 13.6%.

Part of what Gonzales has done during his tenure as president and CEO is to encourage The Welcoming Center clients to become leaders within the organization. Clients helped by the center stick around, becoming mentors and project leaders for future initiatives.

“The creativity and innovation that has happened, it happens in large part because of the participants that we’re working with,” Gonzles said. “They have a place where not only do they feel welcome, but they have a say. They have helped shape our thinking about how we design programs.”

One of the unique initiatives of The Welcoming Center is its International Professional Program, where immigrants with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) from their home country are assisted in finding work within their field.

“Instead of finding survival jobs, we worked on helping them build their careers,” Gonzales said.

Out of the International Professional Program came the Participant Advisory Panel, with graduates of the IPP who wanted to stick around and assist other immigrants in similar circumstances. Along the way, they are defining what The Welcoming Center is able to do.

“They wanted to help think about how The Welcoming Center could reach into communities that were harder to serve, more isolated,” Gonzales said.

In 20 years, The Welcoming Center has had just two leaders, soon to have a third: in June Gonzales will step down as president and CEO. His replacement has yet to be determined.

I’m not stepping down because my work is done here,” he said. “There’s a need to replenish and recharge. I am excited about where we’re going.”