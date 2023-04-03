Sara Ovalle has lived in Georgetown, Delaware for the past 20 years. Like many others from Guatemala who now live in southern Delaware, she left her home in Guatemala City in search of a better quality of life and chance at economic success.

“No fue tanto por las maras, sino que fue por la economía”, dijo Sara Ovalle. “Viendo que era el mes que había que pagar renta, había que pagar comida, no había dinero”.

“It wasn’t so much because of the gangs, but because of the economy,” said Sara Ovalle. “Seeing that it was the month that rent had to be paid, food had to be paid, there was not enough money.”

Even after completing high school, getting her elementary education certification, teaching elementary school, and continuing on with her studies at a university in the Central American nation, it was still not enough.

“Ni porque uno vaya a la escuela, ni porque uno se prepare. No está ese apoyo del gobierno”, añadió Ovalle. “Por más que uno tenga un trabajo, por más que uno estudie, allá no se puede salir adelante”.

“Not because one goes to school, not because one prepares. There is no support from the government,” said Ovalle. “No matter if you have a job, no matter how hard you study, you can’t get ahead.”

There are many like Ovalle who’ve come to southern Delaware looking for better opportunities. Residents from Guatemala account for 30% of the state’s population of Hispanic or Latino descent. That’s the second largest nationality group among Hispanic or Latino residents, with residents from Mexico coming in at number one.

Like many Guatemalans, Ovalle’s parents left their homes in Jalapa and San Marcos, Guatemala, hoping to find better opportunities in Guatemala City. Not only did they not find work they needed, Ovalle said they discovered the city was one of the most dangerous places to live because of gang violence, making Guatemala City part of the “zona roja,” or red zone list of dangerous areas.

“Pues el vivir en la capital no es como decir que porque uno está en la capital uno tiene mejor vida, al contrario, siento que es más difícil porque pues no hay donde vivir. Las oportunidades de trabajo también son difíciles de encontrar”, dijo Ovalle. “En la capital, pues hay lugares que son del lugar de donde yo vengo, son lugares muy peligrosos, donde la mayoría de personas se dedican a robar, a ser mareros”.

“Well, living in the capital is not like saying that because you are in the capital you have a better life. On the contrary, I feel like it is more difficult because there is nowhere to live. Job opportunities are also difficult to find,” said Ovalle. “In the capital, there are places that are from the place where I come from, they are very dangerous places, where most people dedicate themselves to stealing, being gang members.”

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper has made multiple trips to see what’s happening in Guatemala and the neighboring countries of Honduras and El Salvador, especially as more migrants from those countries have arrived at the U.S. border.

“I’ve been going to Central America and leading congressional delegations for the better part of a decade,” said Carper after visiting the northern parts of Central America in a six-day trip this February as part of a U.S. Congressional delegation.