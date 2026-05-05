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A growing Latino population in Delaware is stepping into a moment that organizers say is about more than celebration: visibility, power and being heard.

Roughly 600 Latino community members are expected to travel to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington on May 19 for the Latino Summit 2026, a gathering centered on achievement, culture and tradition but grounded in issues shaping everyday life.

The daylong event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and blend celebration with purpose — from workshops and panel discussions to live performances and cultural foods that reflect the diversity of Latino heritage.

“We have the leadership of Latinos here in the state of Delaware participating,” Carlos de los Ramos, Delaware Hispanic Commission chair, said.

Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, will be featured as the event’s keynote speaker, de los Ramos stated. In addition, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Congresswoman Sarah McBride will also be in attendance.

Speakers will highlight immigration at the forefront of the event, as well as discuss the pressing and complex issue that faces the community.

“We need to have immigration reform and [see] what needs to happen to really make sure that those changes are happening at the national level,” de los Ramos said. “Immigration is a federal issue, it’s not a state issue. Therefore, we need to advocate for those changes to happen. Immigration is so complex. We’re not going to be able to educate you on the entire immigration system, but you’re going to walk away with the knowledge of what you need to do.”

Resources will be provided to those seeking immigration guidance or support. Beyond the speakers, de los Ramos said the purpose of the day is rooted in empowerment — particularly when it comes to civic participation.

“It’s an opportunity for us to connect, to learn and be empowered,” he said. “And most importantly, it is to learn how to get our voices heard; and that will be through our vote.”