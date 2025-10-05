Abriendo Puertas opens doors of safety and support for Latino survivors of domestic violence in Delaware
Abriendo Puertas has helped nearly 70 survivors this year, providing shelter, safety plans and vital bilingual support services.
Domestic violence does not discriminate. It reaches across age, gender and community lines -– affecting families in every corner of Delaware. But for many in Sussex County’s Latino community, escaping abuse can feel especially difficult. Language barriers, immigration enforcement fears and limited transportation often leave survivors feeling trapped.
“One is, of course, language. You want to make sure that the services speak the language, speak Spanish,” said Sue Ryan, the executive director of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “I know that all of the DV services in Delaware do that, and some are completely tailored to Spanish-speaking individuals, which is fantastic, like Abriendo Puertas.”
The program, which began in the early 2000s through La Esperanza in Georgetown, was created at a time when few resources existed for the Latino community. By 2009, Abriendo Puertas, which translates to Opening Doors, became an extension of the Peoples Place public service agency, as leaders recognized the urgent need for safe shelters and bilingual support.
“Abriendo Puertas es la oportunidad de un lugar seguro, la oportunidad de poder ser escuchadas, una puerta que se les abre para poder estar seguras”, dijo Nancy Castellanos, la directora de Abriendo Puertas. “Para poder ser escuchadas, para poder tener esa sensación de que hay alguien que cree mi historia.”
“Abriendo Puertas is the opportunity for a safe place, the opportunity to be heard, a door that opens for them to feel safe,” said Nancy Castellanos, the director of Abriendo Puertas. “To be heard, to have that feeling that there is someone who believes my story.”
“El principal objetivo, que ellas tengan un lugar seguro en donde estar con sus hijos mientras se puede ayudar a resolver lo que ellas necesiten en ese momento”, ella anidio.
“The main goal is for them to have a safe place to be with their children while we can help them resolve whatever they need at that moment,” she added.
Today, not only does the program provide a roof over someone’s head, but also additional services and assistance.
“Las asistencias aquí son referidos a los diferentes programas a los que ellas puedan a tener acceso. Por ejemplo, si necesitan una orden de protección, también tenemos educación sobre violencia doméstica. Tenemos los acompañamientos también para las cortes, a los doctores, se hacen transferencias de las escuelas también”, ella dijo.
“The assistance here involves referrals to different programs they can access. For example, if they need a protection order, we also offer domestic violence education. We also provide support for court and doctor visits, and school transfers,” she said.
The program helps those affected by domestic violence find employment and financial education — even offering savings matches of up to $300 to jumpstart their financial journey — and emphasizes physical, emotional and psychological safety. Children are supported through activities that foster healing and security, ensuring that families leave with the tools and confidence to build safer, more stable lives.
The broader picture in Delaware
According to the state’s Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, there were more than 25,000 reported domestic violence incidents across Delaware last year. Roughly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are victims of abuse. But advocates warn that the numbers don’t tell the full story.
“There has definitely been an increase over the years in the number of DV, domestic violence incidents,” Ryan said. “These statistics are very real, but the personal impact of this violence is very devastating.”
For the Latino community, that impact is layered with unique challenges. Many survivors fear calling the police because of their immigration status. Others face threats from abusers, such as having their children taken away or being reported to immigration authorities.
Language barriers add to the difficulty, while transportation remains a daily challenge in Sussex County, where public transit is limited.
“Si yo no hablo inglés, ¿cómo van a entender lo que yo lo que yo estoy pasando”, explicó Castellanos. “La transportación en el condado de Sussex es malísima. Eso limita a las señoras a buscar servicios, eso limita a las señoras a poder tener acceso a algunas organizaciones porque ellas no manejan o porque se han quedado sin coche.”
“If I don’t speak English, how are they going to understand what I’m going through,” Castellanos explained. “Transportation in Sussex County is terrible. That limits women’s ability to seek services, and that limits women’s access to some organizations because they don’t drive or because they’ve lost their cars.”
Meeting those in need where they are
Support at Abriendo Puertas often begins with a call to the hotline, where staff members listen closely to survivors without pressuring them to make a decision. Even if someone isn’t ready to take the next step, they will be connected with other services they may need.
While the program primarily serves women and children, the program also answers calls from men and connects them with services too.
“Si hay una persona, un hombre que nos llama a la línea de emergencia, desafortunadamente no tenemos un albergue, pero podemos darle los mismos servicios que le damos a una de las este señoras que nos estén llamando”, ella dijo.
“If there’s a person, a man, who calls us on the emergency line, unfortunately we don’t have a shelter, but we can provide the same services we provide to one of these women who calls us,” she said.
This year, Abriendo Puertas has sheltered roughly 70 survivors, while helping dozens more navigate the path to safety without needing shelter.
Resources for those who experience domestic violence
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24 hours:
- Abriendo Puertas: (302) 745-9874
- New Castle County: (302) 762-6110
- Kent & Sussex counties: (302) 422-8058
- National Domestic Violence: 1-800-799-7233
