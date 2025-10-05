From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Domestic violence does not discriminate. It reaches across age, gender and community lines -– affecting families in every corner of Delaware. But for many in Sussex County’s Latino community, escaping abuse can feel especially difficult. Language barriers, immigration enforcement fears and limited transportation often leave survivors feeling trapped.

“One is, of course, language. You want to make sure that the services speak the language, speak Spanish,” said Sue Ryan, the executive director of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “I know that all of the DV services in Delaware do that, and some are completely tailored to Spanish-speaking individuals, which is fantastic, like Abriendo Puertas.”

The program, which began in the early 2000s through La Esperanza in Georgetown, was created at a time when few resources existed for the Latino community. By 2009, Abriendo Puertas, which translates to Opening Doors, became an extension of the Peoples Place public service agency, as leaders recognized the urgent need for safe shelters and bilingual support.

“Abriendo Puertas es la oportunidad de un lugar seguro, la oportunidad de poder ser escuchadas, una puerta que se les abre para poder estar seguras”, dijo Nancy Castellanos, la directora de Abriendo Puertas. “Para poder ser escuchadas, para poder tener esa sensación de que hay alguien que cree mi historia.”

“Abriendo Puertas is the opportunity for a safe place, the opportunity to be heard, a door that opens for them to feel safe,” said Nancy Castellanos, the director of Abriendo Puertas. “To be heard, to have that feeling that there is someone who believes my story.”

“El principal objetivo, que ellas tengan un lugar seguro en donde estar con sus hijos mientras se puede ayudar a resolver lo que ellas necesiten en ese momento”, ella anidio.

“The main goal is for them to have a safe place to be with their children while we can help them resolve whatever they need at that moment,” she added.

Today, not only does the program provide a roof over someone’s head, but also additional services and assistance.

“Las asistencias aquí son referidos a los diferentes programas a los que ellas puedan a tener acceso. Por ejemplo, si necesitan una orden de protección, también tenemos educación sobre violencia doméstica. Tenemos los acompañamientos también para las cortes, a los doctores, se hacen transferencias de las escuelas también”, ella dijo.

“The assistance here involves referrals to different programs they can access. For example, if they need a protection order, we also offer domestic violence education. We also provide support for court and doctor visits, and school transfers,” she said.

The program helps those affected by domestic violence find employment and financial education — even offering savings matches of up to $300 to jumpstart their financial journey — and emphasizes physical, emotional and psychological safety. Children are supported through activities that foster healing and security, ensuring that families leave with the tools and confidence to build safer, more stable lives.