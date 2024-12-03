From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware could create the nation’s first statewide Family Justice Center framework.

Gov. John Carney signed legislation this fall that establishes Family Justice Centers, with the goal of putting one in each of the state’s three counties.

The centers are intended to be a place where victims of crimes, including domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and stalking, can find help at a central location. There, they may access multiple services, such as requesting restraining orders, applying for housing assistance and receiving health care.

Delaware first considered building a Family Justice Center in 2005, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the Delaware Domestic Violence Coordinating Council established a steering committee to rejuvenate momentum for the project.

Family Justice Steering Committee Chair Laura Graham said the impetus for reviving the concept of Family Justice Centers was a rise in the number and severity of domestic violence incidents in the First State. She is also deputy director at the Delaware Community Legal Aid Society.

“Then over the course of three years, a group of hard-working, well-intentioned folks met monthly to walk through ‘what does this look like?’” Graham said. “So, it was a long labor of love, but it grew out of addressing what we saw was an increase in domestic violence deaths in our state in 2021.”

The 2024 Fatal Incident Review Team annual report shows domestic violence homicides rose to 23 in 2021 from eight in 2020. They dropped to four in 2022 before climbing to nine in 2023.