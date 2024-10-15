From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

From working twice as hard to land her dream job to navigating a health care system that often failed her and her mother, Jaylin Harrison, a young African American woman from Dover, knows barriers to success all too well.

Her experiences mirror challenges highlighted in a report released last month from Delaware’s Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy. The Delaware Women Status Report says racial and gender inequalities persist in the workforce, health care and leadership, with women like Harrison bearing the brunt of these disparities.

The first-ever report from OWAA highlights women’s contributions to the state’s economic and cultural vitality, and shows significant progress in addressing challenges. The 70-page report emphasizes advancements in women’s leadership roles.

In 2000, 15 of the 62 state legislators were women. That number has grown steadily over the last two decades; after the 2022 election, 24 women are in the General Assembly, making up 39% of the members.

The report also found improved access to health care and a decrease in maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, you know, the report goes through some of the progress we’ve made, particularly around the number of women in office have increased,” said Melanie Ross Levin, director of the OWAA. “We also have had many more Delaware women have access to health insurance than ever before, [and] the maternal and infant mortality rates have gone down.”