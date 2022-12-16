Communities of color have greater rates of chronic disease, diabetes, hypertension, and maternity-related illness and mortality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a 2019 study by the American Diabetes Association, 37.3 million Americans, or 11.3% of the American population, have diabetes. More than 14% of Native Americans have diabetes, as do 12% of Black residents, and nearly 12% of Latinos.

Diabetes has been on the rise in Delaware — from 2003 to 2019, the prevalence rate increased from 8% to 13%, according to state health data. Since Black Delawareans (17.5%) have a higher prevalence of diabetes than white Delawareans (11.8%), their death rate from the disease is more than twice that of white residents.

“It’s much more than genetic,” said Wendy Bailey from the Delaware Division of Public Health.

While genetics are some of the underlying issues, Bailey said access to health care and availability of healthy, fresh foods are factors that must be addressed. Those issues contribute to health problems for residents in urban areas like Wilmington where there’s less access to fresh food. It also causes problems in more rural areas downstate where there’s less access to technology and health care.

Research conducted by the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration shows 27% of Delaware residents live in areas with just one grocery store, while 61% of residents live without easy access to even one.

George Morales Jr., a project engineer from Wilmington, said he sees differences within his ethnic group, which includes Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage, as well as within his hometown of Wilmington. Before attending the University of Delaware, he lived in Barstow, California, where he felt he had almost no access to fresh foods.

“In Wilmington, there’s definitely pockets of food deserts,” he said. “I know this because I have to travel outside of Wilmington towards Concord Pike by the mall to get those nicer options to care about my health.”

Compared to the other counties, Bailey said, Kent County has a slightly greater rate of people with diabetes.

With four medical centers spread out across the state, Westside Family Healthcare can immediately identify these disparities between those towns.

“There’s more obesity in our Hispanic and our Black population in Delaware than in our white non-Hispanic population,” said Megan Werner, the associate medical director of Population Health and Quality at Westside Family Health Care. Hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, and cancer are on Westside’s list of common health ailments, too.