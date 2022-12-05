Sal y Dulce, an annual Christmas festival hosted by Accion Colombia in Philadelphia celebrated its fifteenth year Sunday. The nonprofit organization aims to preserve Colombian and all Latino culture across the tri-state area.

According to organizers, Sal y Dulce is meant to bring Latinos from all countries and backgrounds together to celebrate the holidays. It featured traditional Latin American dishes like tres leches, arepas, chicharrones, and tamales. Along with the food, there was entertainment that included traditional dances, singing, and poetry.

“Es una celebración de regocijo. Es una celebración de luz. De luz a la vida. Sí, me siento muy feliz,” said Executive Director of Accion Colombia, Leity Rodriguez-Largo while expressing her excitement about the event.

“Muy Feliz, muy feliz. Tengo mucha gratitud porque este año podamos nosotros conectar de nuevo y hablar.”

“It is a celebration of rejoicing. It is a celebration of light. From light to life. Yes, I feel very happy.” Rodriguez-Largo said.

“Very happy, very happy. I am very grateful that this year we can connect again and talk.”