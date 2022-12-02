Philadelphia’s Christmas Tree has been lit up outside City Hall, signaling for many the start of Holiday season.
Organizers of Thursday’s ceremony, which included 6abc, NRG Energy, and Visit Philadelphia, flipped the switch to turn on the multicolor lights, bringing joy to thousands of people who came out to watch the annual tree lighting.
The Abies concolor, white fir stands 55 feet tall and features 4,000 lights. It comes from Steuben County, NY which is part of the Finger Lakes region and was provided by L.R. Stutzman & Sons, LLC. The tree was delivered on Nov. 15 and set up the same day.
The tree lighting brought back memories for many in attendance, including Carol Quezada Olivo, who came with her new family.
“The tree means bringing our family together, hot chocolate, waking up in the morning and just having the family be together,” Olivo said. “It just represents warmth and comfort.”
The newest tree ornament, a disco ball, pays tribute to the late Jeff Guaracino, who was behind the 2003 ad campaign: “Get your history straight and your nightlife gay”, that framed Philly as a gay travel destination. Guaracino led the tourism marketing agency Visit Philly and Welcome America, Inc., who hosts the July 4th festival. He passed away late last year at the age of 48, after a battle with cancer.
Headliner Montell Jordan was one of several musical guests. He got the crowd going with a Christmas rendition of his big hit, “This Is How We Do It.”
The tree will be on display at City Hall until Jan. 2nd.
