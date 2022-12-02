A new fundraiser in Philadelphia is working to provide SEPTA Key cards to asylum seekers that recently arrived in Philadelphia from Texas.

In recent weeks, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent five buses carrying more than 150 asylum seekers to the city, a move Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has called “purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families as pawns.”

Organizations have been providing aid as asylum seekers have arrived, but the fundraiser — a collaboration between political action committee 5th Square, and Latinx immigrant organization Juntos — is looking to help them get around their new city.

Cameron Adamez of 5th Square said once they heard about the ongoing situation, they wanted to see what they could do to help.

“I was like, I’m an organizer, I do bus stuff, and if I were to come into [a new] town, I try to figure out how to use the bus in a new place,” Adamez said. “So why not give people a key card so that they can go wherever they need to go? I know that if you’re coming into a new place, it’s difficult to get around without a car.”