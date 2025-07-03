From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Morgyn Yates, director of K-12 programs at Sunrise of Philadelphia, said her organization relies on federal funds to provide free, critical services — including academic support, social-emotional learning and a safe place to spend time after class — to students in 16 different schools across the city.

“We’re giving them opportunities to have more intensive and immersive learning opportunities,” Yates said.

Now, those opportunities might be gone.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced this week that it would not release nearly $7 billion in federal education grants that were expected to flow to states on Tuesday, citing a funding review. Officials did not give a clear timeline on when the evaluation will be completed.

“Given the change in Administrations, the Department is reviewing the FY 2025 funding for the [Title I-C, II-A, III-A, IV-A, IV-B] grant program(s),” a Department of Education statement reads. “Decisions have not yet been made concerning submissions and awards for this upcoming academic year.”

In March, Congress authorized the billions in education grants now held in limbo through a continuing resolution, which President Trump signed into law. Typically, after Congress appropriates those funds, the DOE sends states allocation tables of the exact amounts they’ll receive from each grant program, and gives them access to those dollars by July 1. The American Federation of School Administrators called the move to withhold funds months after their approval “unprecedented.”

Pennsylvania is missing over $200 million, about 13% of the state’s overall federal K-12 education allowance.

Among the withheld funds are 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants, established through Title IV-B — that money powers Sunrise and many other Out-of-School Time programs for Philadelphia students.

Other funding streams address teacher recruitment and training, English-learning instruction and support, curriculum enhancement and more. All of them are among the programs the Trump administration has proposed eliminating in its fiscal year 2026 budget request.