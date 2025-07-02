This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

More details have emerged about the School District of Philadelphia’s violation of federal asbestos management law from an agreement it signed with the U.S. Department of Justice in order to defer prosecution of the case.

The district is the first in the country to be criminally charged over its management of asbestos.

Federal law requires school districts to inspect all buildings every three years for asbestos and remediate any damaged asbestos. It also requires surveillance inspections every six months to ensure any asbestos-containing materials do not release dangerous fibers.

The agreement, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania shared with WHYY News after the school district signed on to it last week, states that the district’s failure to comply with the law was “knowing and willful.” Carrie Adamowski, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said evidence of this included district personnel “specifically postponing inspections,” as well as efforts at remediation that were “flagrant violations of their legal duties.”

“PSD and its agents purposely delayed inspections, and reports of inspections, beyond the time periods mandated by law,” the agreement reads. “PSD knowingly and regularly failed to make necessary repairs to damaged asbestos-contained materials and to remove damaged friable asbestos in a timely and appropriate manner.”

The agreement describes the presence of asbestos, late inspections, delayed reporting and closures due to asbestos in 31 schools.

If the district complies with federal law and reports its progress to the court over the course of the five-year agreement, federal prosecutors will drop the charges.