Delaware County confirms tuberculosis case at William Penn School District

The Delaware County Health Department is confirming a case of tuberculosis at Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District. The district notified the county Health Department on Sunday.

Health officials are working in concert with the district to locate people who may have been exposed to the individual.

“The general public should not be worried or concerned. We will follow our protocol identifying who has had that prolonged exposure and if they have not been contacted by the health department, they’re not to worry,” Health Department Director Melissa Lyon said.