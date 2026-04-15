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Chariot Allaire Partners, the new owner of the Crozer-Chester Medical Center property, said it wants to “rightsize” the inpatient hospital to a tenth of its current size, find an established operator and reopen the 64-acre campus in Upland in a phased approach.

“We’re entering into a study process with two and hopefully three of the major academic medical centers of the region, which will be about 60 to 90 days, and hopefully at the end of that period, we’re going to be having some outline of a partnership with the system,” said Yoel Polack, founder and principal of Chariot Equities, at a townhall at Widener University’s Lathem Hall.

The “aspirational” endeavor to restore health care could take up to three years, Polack said.

“However, we also acknowledge that two to three years away is two to three years too long,” Polack said. “There is an urgent need now.”

Polack also announced a new partnership to help establish the primary care practice that will eventually operate at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

“The concrete news that I can share with you and the driving force behind this effort is the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, who have committed to financially support this effort to hopefully be realized within the next nine months,” Polack said as the room erupted in applause.

Heather Falck, executive director of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, said the initiative leverages the role of advanced practice nurses as primary care clinicians.

“We’re proud to support the initiatives, the people and the organizations driving it forward and more importantly, the community that’s designed to serve,” Falck said.

How did Crozer-Chester Medical Center go from open for business to vacant?

The hospital and its adjacent campus were once the nucleus of Crozer Health, a four-hospital health system in Delaware County that shuttered in May 2025, leaving behind an emergency health care desert.

Without Crozer-Chester Medical Center, the surrounding communities in the southern end of Delaware County, such as the city of Chester and Upland Borough, have struggled to access vital care.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health’s previous owner, began unloading its real estate during bankruptcy proceedings last summer.

The Upper Darby School District acquired Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill. KQT Aikens Partners purchased Springfield Hospital in Springfield and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Chariot Equities and its partner, Allaire Health Services, completed its purchase of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in January.

“They aren’t left with much to work with,” Chester Mayor Stefan Root said Tuesday during his opening remarks. “Many of us have not gone through the property that they’ve purchased, but it is empty. There’s not a bed or a bed sheet. There’s not an oven. There’s not a computer. There’s not an X-ray machine. The place is empty.”

Since then, company officials have been meeting with local, county and state officials to provide updates and receive feedback.

“We have a standing recurring call with the governor’s office,” Polack said. “They’re well aware of what we’re up to.”

Who is behind Chariot Allaire Partners?

Tuesday marked the first time Chariot Allaire Partners engaged with the general public since acquiring the Crozer-Chester Medical Center property.

“My professional background is health care real estate development,” Pollack said. “I built facilities for the largest hospital systems in New York City, including Montefiore Medical Center, on Mount Sinai Health Network, and others. Most recently, I started this Chariot business focusing on health care real estate in Philadelphia.”

Crozer-Chester Medical Center is Chariot’s first business venture.

Pollack was flanked to his left by local officials. Seated to his right was Dr. Arthur Klein, the chief health care advisor to Chariot Allaire Partners. Klein previously served as president of the Mount Sinai Health Network in New York.

“By training, I’m a pediatric cardiologist and most of the second half of my career was as a senior healthcare executive and that’s given me the following perspective: I don’t think that anything is more important to a community than the way it treats its children and the way it treats the people in the community who need health care services,” Klein said.

He said what was here before at Crozer-Chester Medical Center did not work.

“What we have planned is something that looks to the future of how healthcare should be delivered, looks to the commitment of the community in shaping those health care services, and looks to a partnership with not for profit health care which I would argue to you, is the most important part of health care delivery in this country and what makes health care in this country unique,” Klein said.