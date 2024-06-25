‘It’s huge’: Crozer Health closure will cost Delaware County schools, boroughs millions in tax revenue
The cash-strapped Chester Upland School District stands to lose $2.2 million in annual tax revenue with Crozer Health’s closure.
9 hours ago
Crozer closure: Delco legislators push Pennsylvania AG to investigate Prospect Medical Holdings
Delaware County lawmakers sent a letter to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday, asking him to “leave no stone unturned in holding” Crozer Health’s owner accountable.
23 hours ago
Chester scores ambulance coverage, narrowly avoids lengthy lapse in emergency care
The imminent breakdown of Crozer Health, Delaware County’s largest health system, is leaving many communities without proper ambulance coverage.
5 days ago
Crozer Health update: Delaware County enacts a plan to replace mental health service
With Crozer Health shuttering, key behavioral health services will be eliminated as early as Monday.
7 days ago
‘Where do they go?’: Crozer health providers worry about patients as closure of Delco hospitals nears
Crozer Health’s bankrupt parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, says it will cost $20 to $30 million to close the two hospitals.
1 week ago
Crozer Health in Delaware County to close, leaving patients and employees in limbo
For-profit parent company Prospect Medical Holdings moved Monday to shutter Delaware County’s largest hospital system.
1 week ago
Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito is stepping down
Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito shared the announcement with staff Monday. Greg Williams, of parent company Prospect Medical Holdings, will assume his role in the interim.
2 weeks ago
Upper Darby to ditch Crozer Health ambulance services amid staffing woes
STAT Medical Transport has agreed to provide two paramedic units to cover Upper Darby. The start date has yet to be determined.
2 weeks ago
Taylor Hospital to lose home care and hospice units, union says
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals says approximately 25 employees will lose their jobs.
3 weeks ago
Penn Medicine and Delaware County dish out $6M to delay Crozer health closure
The money grants Prospect Medical Holdings, Pennsylvania officials and potential buyers more time to negotiate a deal to transition Crozer Health to new ownership.
3 weeks ago
Prospect will begin closing Crozer Health if Pa. does not provide $9 million
If another cash infusion doesn’t arrive by Wednesday, the hospital system could begin diverting ambulances and patients to other facilities as soon as Thursday morning.
3 weeks ago
Crozer Health is operating on fumes, and could run out of gas. Staff at Delco’s largest hospital system are still keeping the faith
Prospect Medical Holdings is progressing in high-stakes negotiations to sell Crozer Health, but no deal has been reached yet.
1 month ago
A civil lawsuit in Delco threatens to upend Crozer’s sale
A Delaware County judge ruled in favor of a civil lawsuit seeking to block the Foundation of Delaware County from giving money to Crozer’s parent company.
1 month ago
Short-term agreement reached to keep Crozer Health open
The Foundation for Delaware County will provide an undisclosed amount of funding to keep Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital operational in the short term.
2 months ago
Prospect to file ‘preliminary’ requests to close remaining Delco hospitals; leaders say ‘no final decision has been made’
Prospect Medical Holdings says it only has enough cash to keep the hospitals up and running through March 14.
2 months ago