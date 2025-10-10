From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan granted a motion Friday allowing Prospect Medical Holdings to abandon Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital if a sale doesn’t materialize.

Attorneys for Prospect told the judge that the company reached an agreement with taxing authorities in Delaware County to make the shuttered properties more attractive assets. An auction for the closed hospitals is set for later Friday.

“I’m really pleased to hear that things have been worked out, if you will, with the taxing authorities,” Jernigan said during the bankruptcy hearing in the Northern District of Texas.

The starting bid for Crozer-Chester Medical Center is $7 million, and the starting bid for Springfield Hospital is $3 million.

“We believe that we’ll be able to get those sales consummated because of the deal that we’ve struck for the abandonment order here with the taxing authorities,” said Maegan Quejada, an attorney representing Prospect Medical Holdings.

Prospect filed the abandonment motion Oct. 3, because bidders wouldn’t agree to a deal unless tax assessments on the properties were reduced. The deadline to submit bids for the former Crozer Health hospitals was Tuesday.

Crozer was once Delaware County’s largest health system. The four-hospital system was home to the county’s only high-level trauma center. Prospect closed Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital in 2022. Prospect filed for bankruptcy in January.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital closed a few months later, leaving Delaware County residents in an emergency health care desert.

In August, Prospect sold Delaware County Memorial Hospital for $600,000 to the Upper Darby School District. KQT Aikens purchased Taylor Hospital from Prospect in September for $1 million.

Prospect then moved to sell the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Springfield Hospital properties.

Some of the taxing authorities present at the hearing requested minor changes to the wording of the orders. They wanted to ensure bidders would not get the benefits of the tax resolution unless they agreed to sign the stipulation.