A group of local investors have reached a deal to acquire Crozer Health’s Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park from Prospect Medical Holdings.

U.S. Judge Stacey G. C. Jernigan approved the agreement Friday in bankruptcy court in the Northern District of Texas for KQT Aikens Partners to assume control of the closed hospital.

An attorney representing KQT Aikens Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that the group of investors includes executives from Keystone Quality Transport, a Delaware County-based medical transportation company.

Keystone Quality Transport did not return calls for comment. On Friday, Todd Strine, majority owner of the ambulance company, told the Inquirer that the goal is to restore medical services to the property.