Taylor Hospital has a buyer. Can Delaware County investors find a way to reopen it?
Prospect Medical Holdings closed Taylor Hospital in April. The former Crozer Health hospital now has a new owner.
A group of local investors have reached a deal to acquire Crozer Health’s Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park from Prospect Medical Holdings.
U.S. Judge Stacey G. C. Jernigan approved the agreement Friday in bankruptcy court in the Northern District of Texas for KQT Aikens Partners to assume control of the closed hospital.
An attorney representing KQT Aikens Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported that the group of investors includes executives from Keystone Quality Transport, a Delaware County-based medical transportation company.
Keystone Quality Transport did not return calls for comment. On Friday, Todd Strine, majority owner of the ambulance company, told the Inquirer that the goal is to restore medical services to the property.
California-based Prospect filed for bankruptcy in January, putting the remnants of Delaware County’s largest health system in jeopardy. Within months, Prospect moved to shutter Taylor Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
Delaware County residents are now facing longer trips, crowded emergency rooms and lengthier wait times in the county’s two remaining hospitals. Meanwhile, Crozer’s four hospitals have collected dust.
Prospect later filed a motion to abandon several of their Pennsylvania properties, clearing the way for a group of executives to submit a $1 million bid to acquire Taylor Hospital.
