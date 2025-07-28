From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland sits right outside the city of Chester. Residents living in Delaware County’s only city are afflicted with a range of poor health outcomes, including asthma, cancer and the highest infant mortality rate in Pennsylvania.

Crozer Health ambulance rides within range of the system’s flagship hospital once transported one of Delaware County’s sickest patient populations from the scene to the emergency room within minutes. There, patients had access to Delaware County’s only high-level trauma center.

Since the collapse of Crozer, those ambulances and all four of its hospitals have been collecting dust and creating a cascading effect.

While new emergency medical service fleets have stepped up, there aren’t enough nearby hospitals to timely treat patients.

Ambulance rides to hospitals are now more than three times longer than they were in 2018, Delaware County EMS data shows, and patients are spending even lengthier times waiting in crowded emergency departments in hospitals farther away from home. With EMS crews spending more time with patients inside of those packed emergency rooms, sometimes neighboring EMS agencies must provide mutual aid in their absence.

The consequences are affecting everyone from Delaware County’s working-class neighborhoods adjacent to the riverfront all the way to the greater Philadelphia region’s wealthiest communities along the Main Line.

The sustainability of the system in Pennsylvania’s second-densest county is in question.

“It’s being held together with vines and coconut shells,” said Jim McCans, Haverford Township’s director of emergency services.