Crozer Health, Prospect unable to pay for ambulance repairs

Denney, who serves as the secretary and treasurer for the Crozer Chester Paramedics Association, said five ambulances and two chase cars are currently sitting in the mechanic’s lot waiting to be fixed.

The ambulance fleet is quite old and has racked up a ton of mileage.

“It is older than probably a good portion of the people who work for us. They’re vehicles from the ‘90s with an excess of 200,000 miles on them. They are vehicles that have parts that are obsolete and we have mechanics that are pretty hard to find to work on that fleet,” Denney said.

According to Denney, Crozer has exhausted all other nearby repair options.

“We have used several mechanics throughout the county and because of our history with the on prompt payments, nobody’s willing to work with us,” Denney said.

Crozer and Prospect have been struggling to pay bills for vital services at times in recent months. If an ambulance gets pulled from service due to a lack of repairs, Denney said the ambulance’s coverage area will have to get assistance from a neighboring unit that’s willing to come in and transport a patient.

Denney has recently corresponded with Crozer leadership about the issue and the message that she has received in response is essentially, “EMS is here to stay.”

Prospect recently completed a corporate-level refinancing move with the help of Sidley Austin LLP in order to improve the company’s financial outlook.

A Crozer spokesperson told WHYY News in a statement that the restructuring was “successful” and denied any rumors of bankruptcy.

“Now that the refinancing has been completed, our engagement with Sidley Austin is being concluded. Prospect has not considered any actions related to a bankruptcy filing. As stated in the press release, the new financings provide Prospect with liquidity, and the favorable mortgage terms offered by [Medical Properties Trust] will be important in assisting Crozer Health to stabilize its finances for the future,” the statement read.