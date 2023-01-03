It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic.

Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.

This is how the third-year nursing student at Bloomsburg University spent her winter break from college.

“I’m taking care of you,” Eberly said. “I know it hurts, but you don’t have to get yourself into a panic. OK?”

If Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville was still open, the bumpy ride would have been over already. Instead, the patient had to deal with a 30-minute ride of excruciating pain from Parkesburg to Chester County Hospital all the way in West Chester — and that was without traffic.

Tower Health hospital closures cause trouble for Chesco ambulance squads

Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms.

Tower Health shuttered Brandywine Hospital in January 2022, just one month after it closed Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. When the struggling hospital system made the decision to hastily close those two major hospitals, health care advocates and emergency service workers warned of an incoming public health crisis.

“I don’t want to make it political, but unfortunately, I don’t think they thought about the patients,” said Joe Miles, the EMS manager for Keystone Valley.

Brandywine, in particular, was a comprehensive cardiac center, a primary stroke center, and the only behavioral health hospital in the county. Now it’s gone. A year later, its closure has left EMS providers in western Chester County in a frenzy.

Jennersville’s shutdown has left an equal hole in southern Chester County, putting health care out of reach for a sizable portion of a county of more than 538,000 people.

Chester County now has just three hospitals — none of which are in the western or southern part of the county.