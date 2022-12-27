Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The need for mental health services in Chester County is growing faster than local agencies’ ability to provide it.

“Like every community in Pennsylvania and, frankly, nationally, we’re seeing increasing levels of mental and behavioral health issues and challenges, both in children and youth as well as adults of all ages,” said Jason Alexander, co-founder of West Chester-based Capacity for Change LLC.

Alexander is working with Chester County officials to improve health and human services in the county.

Their plans include deploying mobile mental health crisis teams to reach community members in need across the county.

“We see the role of our county government to set up a mobile mental crisis unit to go into communities where folks might be dealing with drug or alcohol issues, maybe coping with a traumatic experience, and might need some peer support. We’ll be able to get them the health outcomes that they deserve and maybe in the long run, keep folks from getting into serious trouble,” Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell.

The planning process for a new mental health services system

For the past year, a 45-member committee of county stakeholders has been meeting to identify what would make a better crisis response system in Chester County for people with mental and behavioral health needs.

Also included in the planning process, Alexander said, were people with lived experiences within the existing system.