‘Up significantly from last year’: Delaware County sees rise in food insecurity

The problems brought by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to have a domino effect on Delaware County.

Delco residents need more help with food and mental health services than they did before the pandemic.

“I’m sure you can imagine that with the fact that everything — whether it’s heating cost or food costs or housing costs, gas — with everything increasing generally, our paychecks don’t rise,” said Joanne Craig, chief impact officer of the Foundation for Delaware County.

Craig said with Delco residents paying more of their budgets to make sure that they can heat their homes or keep roofs over their heads, they’re being forced to take money away from something else that they may have budgeted for.

As a result, many folks are caught in an impossible situation and need to seek resources from elsewhere to stay afloat. The Foundation outlined this need in its annual report.

Ellie Crowell, the Delaware County program director for Share Food Program, said data from their affiliated food pantries show huge increases in visitors from 2021 to 2022 “across every metric.”

“One of the most marked increases we saw was the number of new individuals,” Crowell said. They saw over 18,000 new people between July and September — a 68% increase compared to the same three-month period the year before.