A federal agency has awarded $1.2 million dollars to community health centers in Philadelphia to expand mental health care and substance use disorder treatment.

The money will be split into two $600,000 grants, going to nonprofit Greater Philadelphia Health Action and the city Department of Public Health’s Ambulatory Health Services division, which manages nine City Health Centers.

Both operate public health clinics that offer low-cost primary care and some behavioral health services for people who are underinsured or uninsured.

The funding is part of $7.7 million in grants, 13 in total, that will be distributed to community health organizations and programs across Pennsylvania.

Carole Johnson, administrator of the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, said the purpose of this money is to make behavioral health care more accessible where people are already getting other types of health care.

“If we’re going to be able to meet the moment when it comes to the increasing demand for mental health and substance use disorder services, then we need to use our full footprint of where we deliver health care,” Johnson said, “and integrating these services into primary care just makes a whole lot of sense.”