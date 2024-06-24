From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In Philadelphia, over 66,000 children are considered potentially at risk of having mental and behavioral disorders but there are only 60 qualified psychiatrists to provide treatment, according to a new report from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists.

That’s a ratio of 1,100 at-risk youths to one child and adolescent psychiatrist.

“The pandemic really amplified the mental health crisis, especially in youth,” said Dr. Consuelo Cagande, the Division Chief for Community Care and Wellness at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Now it really is moving at a quicker pace than we can catch up in having child psychiatrists trained on time to meet the needs and the demands.”