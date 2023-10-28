Philly coalition urges next mayor to not leave underserved youth behind

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A youth and parent-led coalition says the time is now to tackle decades of health inequities affecting Philadelphia’s most underserved children.

The plea comes from an initiative called The Kids Campaign, a nonpartisan group serving more than 100 Philly youth-serving organizations urging the city’s next mayor to take action on day one.

On Monday afternoon, the coalition drafted a set of policy memos aimed at addressing a wide variety of quality of life and safety concerns.

A group of about 30 community partners gathered at Columbia North YMCA to hear the proposed plans. They address elevating trauma-informed practices, community engagement, uplifting families, and career and education opportunities.

One proposal is for the next administration to expand school and community-based diversion strategies for youth who commit “minor infractions.” It calls for improving education opportunities to decrease recidivism and the school-to-prison pipeline.

Members are also proposing an expansion of the Philly pre-K program by offering a 30-day service guarantee for children ages 3 to 5 who need early intervention services.

“I’m eager for the next mayor, for whom promises to reduce violence a top priority,” said Maritza Guirdy, a parent and child advocate, “will make out of school-based diversionary programs accessible to everyone.”

Guirdy, a former victim of gun violence and an armed robbery by a teen, has spent years helping youth stay active and “kept busy” in their community.

“Children are just like us. They’re going to make mistakes,” she said. “We need to make sure that they have places to go, activities to be a part of, and have the guidance to help them make better choices. We also need to make sure that when they make mistakes, that it’s not going to prevent them from recovering and then lead a healthier life.”

As of Oct. 23, Philadelphia has recorded 351 homicides this year. Gun violence has been a front and center issue during the city’s 2023 mayoral election, with some calling for strengthening police tactics to cut down on violence.

The Kids Campaign insists the root cause of gun violence is a lack of opportunities. But some are concerned that proposals to increase the police force ignore bigger issues, such as restoring access to educational and economic capital.