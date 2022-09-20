Kids, mental health, and back to school: WHYY and Mighty Writers host roundtable discussion

Kids are back in school, but for many, the ripple effects of the pandemic continue to linger.

Disrupted schedules and routines, illness, and social isolation have caused lasting problems, and parents and mental health experts are concerned about a rise in mental health issues among children.

WHYY and the nonprofit organization Mighty Writers recently teamed up to present guidance and solutions during a panel roundtable: “Kids, Mental Health & Back to School.” Mental health experts Dr. George James and Ronald Crawford sat down with moderator and host of WHYY’s “The Pulse,” Maiken Scott, to explore how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of children.

James is a therapist with the Council for Relationships, and Crawford is a therapist who works with various Philadelphia behavioral health agencies.

Their conversation offered up solutions to support children and families, and provided resources to many experiencing anxiety and mental health adversities. They also talked about the challenges that schools are now facing to address mental health since the onset of the pandemic.

“The educational system is getting more trauma-informed,” Crawford said. “But I just believe that the behavioral health system should be more supportive of schools. I think that the schools have a tough enough job already to educate our children.”

James echoed this sentiment, and pointed out that these systematic barriers have been persistent for many years.

“I think those issues were there before the pandemic,” James said. “And then with the pandemic, it’s been exacerbated.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics has declared childhood mental health as a “national emergency,” citing suicide as the second leading cause of death in adolescents ages 10 to24 since 2018. More than 140,000 children in the U.S. have lost a caregiver as a result of COVID-19. And since 2020, emergency room visits have spiked for adolescents experiencing a mental health crisis. They also point to structural racism as disproportionately contributing to depression, anxiety, trauma, and loneliness among children in communities of color.