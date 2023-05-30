He believes Parker was responding to calls from Philadelphians who feel unsafe due to the ongoing gun violence crisis, but that they may not fully understand the consequences of treating the practice as a tool for prevention.

“Philadelphians were crying out for help … people made a choice and the choice wasn’t ‘okay, we’re going to sacrifice our civil liberties in exchange for public safety,’” he said. “That wasn’t a choice that was made.”

Republican mayoral candidate David Oh said it’s not possible to have officers stop and search people based on suspicion without it being a violation of their rights.

“I don’t think there is any way that I could tell a police force to use constitutional stop and frisk in protecting the public,” he said. “If you do suspect they have a firearm, for example, they may have a legal firearm. They may have a permit to carry.”

He said if elected mayor, he would instead focus on improving police response times to 911 calls and addressing the officer shortage.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the issue at a press conference the day before the May 16 primary election.

“The law is there, it’s never gone away,” she said. “What we’re talking about are policies of the past where we cast these wide nets. We all know that’s not the best thing to do, but yet we have to find a balance.”

Inspector Fran Healy, special advisor to the police commissioner, said in an interview with WHYY News that “stop and frisk” is a misnomer, and that the department only performs legally legitimate Terry stops.

“It needs to be done correctly, and with oversight, and that’s really what we have here in Philadelphia” he said.

He worries that when people hear the words “stop and frisk,” they have a “knee-jerk reaction” that the department will return to the more robust enforcement of the 1980s and 1990s.

“We’re not going back there,” he said. “We may change tactics, we’ll be directed, whatever the next mayor says to do. But it will be done with constitutionality with the community in mind.”

The way police officers treat people in the neighborhoods they’re patrolling can go a long way toward preventing gun violence if they can establish trust, said Tyrique Glasgow, a Grays Ferry youth mentor. He said the next mayoral candidate should encourage law enforcement officers to be of service to communities.

“We’re not gonna point the finger at Parker but we want her to acknowledge what she’s stepping into,” he said. “That it’s her responsibility to constantly have resources and eyeballs on the lack of systematic investment in our communities.”

The history, and the findings

The last mayor to endorse stop and frisk was Michael Nutter, who increased the number of patrol officers in high-violence areas while he held the office from 2008 to 2016. He felt having officers stop more people and search them for firearms would be an effective way to reduce the number of murders, which had been on the rise before he took office.

In 2010, the ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia on behalf of Black and Latino men who felt they were unfairly stopped. As part of the Bailey v. City of Philadelphia settlement officers have been required to document all pedestrian and vehicle stops and searches in an electronic database since 2014.

In 2020, activists publicly called on Mayor Jim Kenney to end stop and frisk. Kenney said he’d eliminate the practice, and searches did consistently decline during his term.

But racial bias has persisted — nearly 70% of vehicular and pedestrian stops have been of Black Philadelphians since that tracking began, though this group makes up just 40% of the city’s population, according to a WHYY News’ analysis of the database. The data also shows officers are more likely to stop and search Black Philadelphians without justification than any other racial group.

Activists say stops of Black males too often escalate into fatal encounters — police use of force is the sixth-leading cause of death for young men of color nationwide, according to a 2020 study from the University of Michigan, Rutgers, and Washington University. And even in less severe situations, stops and frisks can create significant stress and discomfort for those who are subjected to them.

“Stop and frisk has been known to be biased, deadly at times, and harmful to our community, to people who look like me,” said Philadelphia activist Asa Khalif, who led demonstrations against police violence in 2020. “It’s irresponsible for any politician to try to put that narrative out again, that we need this.”

During the second half of 2019 nearly 99% of frisks yielded no weapons, according to an ACLU analysis. That seizure rate is improving though. In the first quarter of 2022, guns were recovered in 5% of stops and 8% of frisks, according to ACLU research.

MacDonald, at the University of Pennsylvania, said that trend is due to a combination of police departments cutting down on searches and an increase in the number of guns on the street.

“That’s a frightening number in terms of rate,” he said. “Usually we don’t see numbers anywhere near that.”

His study of the New York Police Department’s Operation Impact found that deploying more police to high-crime areas in New York led to a 12% to 15% decline in crime, but the additional use of stop and frisk made little difference.

The study also found that 80% of the stops were not productive, as in they did not stop a crime or lead to an arrest.

“I wouldn’t say it’s productive if just as a consequence of doing a routine stop, they find a firearm,” said MacDonald, of the University of Pennsylvania. “It should be closely linked to behavior.”