Understanding the stop and frisk debate in Philadelphia, in 5 charts

From New Year’s Day to Halloween, the city of Philadelphia lost at least 439 people, according to city data. That means on a more-than-once-a-day basis someone was killed—many to gunfire—and many more were left mourning.

Most of the shooters, and most of the victims, are Black men between ages 18 and 30. In about 18% of incidents, it’s tied to the drug trade. More than half the time, it starts with an argument, according to the City’s 100 Shooting Review Committee report. Released earlier this year, the report was part of a multi-agency effort to address increasing homicides and gun violence.

The crisis has led some city leaders and community members to reconsider the idea of “stop and frisk,” a decades-old policy that gives police officers discretion to stop anyone they believe has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime, and to frisk that person if they suspect they’re armed. Philadelphians can learn more about their legal rights during a stop online.

Some residents feel that ramping up policing in neighborhoods affected by gun violence could restore a sense of consequences and deter crime. Others are worried that increased police presence will only lead to violent encounters between officers and Black residents, especially young Black men.

Five key takeaways from the stop and frisk debate:

This isn’t the first time there’s been a spike in homicides and gun violence.

Stop and frisk was used frequently by police, until a lawsuit spurred experts to reexamine and monitor the practice.

Black Philadelphians are disproportionately stopped and frisked compared to other racial groups — even in a city that’s 40% Black.

The number of legal guns on the street surged 620% from 2019 to 2020, but during the second half of 2019 police seized weapons just during 1% of all stop and frisk encounters.

The number of women and children killed by gun violence is growing.

1. Homicides are up, but it’s not the first time

About 15 years ago, homicides in Philadelphia were on a fairly steady decline. Homicides dropped to a record-low 246 in 2013. But, by 2019 the homicide total was up to 356. Between 2019 and 2020 the city saw a 40% increase, and deaths have continued to mount. Last year, there were 562 murders, about 89% of committed with a firearm.