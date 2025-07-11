Pennsylvania’s 911 service experiencing statewide outage

People are directed to call non-emergency lines locally. There’s no information on how long the outage will last.

Inside the call center

FILE - 911 center in Philadelphia Police Headquarters. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

Pennsylvania state emergency services officials say there’s an intermittent outage of 911 calls statewide.

Cellphones across the region started beeping at about 3:27 p.m. Friday with an alert from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

It advised people who are trying to call 911 and not getting through to call their local 911 center on a nonemergency line.

The message did not say the cause of the issue or how long it will take to be resolved.

“We are working with technical experts to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible,” the agency said in an online post. “Please only call 911 for true emergencies. Do not call just to check whether it is working.”

Pennsylvania state leaders say they’ve been briefed by the state Emergency Management Agency about the issue.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, in a post on social media, urged people to stay calm and follow directions from PEMA and local authorities regarding emergency calls. He did not provide insight on the cause of the outages, but added that his office would provide updates.

“We are on top of the issue and working to restore full service as quickly as possible,” he said Friday afternoon.

In Philadelphia, city residents are asked to contact their local Philadelphia Police Department district. A list of numbers is available at PhillyPolice.com.

Other nonemergency numbers in the region include the following, 6abc reported:

Bucks County: 215-328-8500

Berks County: 610-655-4911

Chester County: 610-436-4700

Delaware County: 610-565-6575

Lehigh County: 610-437-5252 or 610-437-7751

Montgomery County: 610-635-4300

A searchable listing of 911 offices and non-emergency numbers is also available at the PA Emergency Agency website.

WHYY News reporter Nicole Leonard contributed to this story.

