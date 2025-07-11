Pennsylvania’s 911 service experiencing statewide outage

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania state emergency services officials say there’s an intermittent outage of 911 calls statewide.

Cellphones across the region started beeping at about 3:27 p.m. Friday with an alert from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

It advised people who are trying to call 911 and not getting through to call their local 911 center on a nonemergency line.