Pennsylvania’s 911 service experiencing statewide outage
People are directed to call non-emergency lines locally. There’s no information on how long the outage will last.
Pennsylvania state emergency services officials say there’s an intermittent outage of 911 calls statewide.
Cellphones across the region started beeping at about 3:27 p.m. Friday with an alert from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
It advised people who are trying to call 911 and not getting through to call their local 911 center on a nonemergency line.
The message did not say the cause of the issue or how long it will take to be resolved.
“We are working with technical experts to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible,” the agency said in an online post. “Please only call 911 for true emergencies. Do not call just to check whether it is working.”
⚠️ The 911 system in Pennsylvania is having some outages across the Commonwealth. We are working with technical experts to resolve the issue and restore service as quickly as possible.— PA Emergency Management Agency (@PEMAHQ) July 11, 2025
Please only call 911 for true emergencies. Do not call just to check whether it is working.…
Pennsylvania state leaders say they’ve been briefed by the state Emergency Management Agency about the issue.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, in a post on social media, urged people to stay calm and follow directions from PEMA and local authorities regarding emergency calls. He did not provide insight on the cause of the outages, but added that his office would provide updates.
“We are on top of the issue and working to restore full service as quickly as possible,” he said Friday afternoon.
In Philadelphia, city residents are asked to contact their local Philadelphia Police Department district. A list of numbers is available at PhillyPolice.com.
Other nonemergency numbers in the region include the following, 6abc reported:
Bucks County: 215-328-8500
Berks County: 610-655-4911
Chester County: 610-436-4700
Delaware County: 610-565-6575
Lehigh County: 610-437-5252 or 610-437-7751
Montgomery County: 610-635-4300
A searchable listing of 911 offices and non-emergency numbers is also available at the PA Emergency Agency website.
WHYY News reporter Nicole Leonard contributed to this story.
