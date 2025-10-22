From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Accidental overdose deaths in Chester County have fallen to their lowest level since 2015.

There were 69 such deaths related to drug and alcohol use in 2024, and county officials are projecting another reduction in 2025.

“It’s because of everything everybody is doing in this room — county leadership, our providers, my staff — everything that we’re doing is working,” said Jamie Johnson, director of the county Department of Drug and Alcohol Services, at the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.

Fatalities jumped from 74 deaths in 2015 to 144 deaths in 2017, according to county data. The most frequently identified substances include alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

Since 2017, the number of fatalities has steadily declined.

“It means that the community is paying attention to this epidemic,” Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell told WHYY News. “It’s become a focus of schools. It’s become a focus of health care providers. It’s become a focus of prosecutors and all those efforts are making a meaningful difference.”

Chester County is not alone. Philadelphia, too, has seen a decline in drug-related overdose deaths.